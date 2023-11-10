Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to Veterans Saturday and to everyone on Black Friday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tommy’s Express is always trying to offer special deals at different times of the year, and on Saturday they are offering their washes for free for a special cause.

The Wausau, Stevens Point, And Weston locations are offering free car washes for Veterans on Saturday. If you decide to participate, you will receive the works wash, which is the best wash they offer. All you have to do is show up at any of the locations. You will go through the first lane, and speak with an attendant, and they will send you through the wash for free. It’s a small way for them to show their appreciation for your service to our country.

“We love seeing their faces, when they come through. They are just full of joy and excitement. And a lot of times they like to share some of their stories about being a veteran. They’re always so kind,” said Destiny Pelky, Assistant Manager at Tommy’s Express Weston.

They will also be giving out free detail kits to veterans, which usually costs $3. You will also receive a free flag as a thank you.

Soon, anyone will be able to get a wash for free too. Anyone who is a member of Tommy’s, or not a member, will be able to take advantage of free car washes on Black Friday this year. It will be at all Tommy’s locations in our area. You will get the works wash, the best wash they offer. To get the wash, you just go to the first lane and speak with an attendant and that free wash will be yours.

“They deserve it, they come through they spend their money here to wash their vehicles, and we love to be able to give back to them by offering them free car washes every now and again”, said Pelky.

If you are a Veteran, you can get your free wash Saturday from opening to closing at any Tommy’s locations in our area. Anyone can get the free wash on Black Friday. Black Friday 2023 is Friday, Nov. 24. Tommy’s Express is open 7 a.m. to 7.p.m.

Tommy’s Express Weston is located at 1611 Schofield Ave, Schofield, WI.

Tommy’s Express Wausau is located at 102 W Bridge St, Wausau, WI.

Tommy’s Express Stevens Point is located at 117 Division St N, Stevens Point, WI.

