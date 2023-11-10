Team dinner brings Farmers Home Restaurant new life

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a humble little building that’s been a staple in Antigo for decades. Farmers Home Restaurant has rich roots and a team dinner tradition bringing it new life.

“Mama Bussey, she’s very supportive of the team,” said Alex Schlieve, a senior at Antigo High School.

Mama Bussey is the nickname you’ll hear around Farmers Home Restaurant at team dinners a lot for its manager Tracy Bussey. She’s the mother of six children who all went to Antigo High School. The youngest is on the football team now. He and the rest of the team look forward to what’s become a pre-game tradition.

“I love to come here just because the atmosphere is always positive when you come here, Mama Bussey just always likes to just bring a positive attitude to your table and no matter where you are in the restaurant she’s always going to try to come and greet you,” said Alex Potts, senior at Antigo High School.

“Just get pumped up for the game and pig out,” said Schlieve.

“Definitely something that boosts up my positivity right before the game,” said Potts.

The family-run restaurant was taken over by Bussey’s parents in 1991, but the building has much deeper roots.

“Farmers Home has been here forever. 1940 is when this building was built,” said Tracy.

Bussey went to the abstract company to learn more.

“We don’t know exactly when a building was built on this property,” Tracy said. “So looking at some of the paperwork by moneywise, we’re assuming maybe 1890 is when Farmers Home originated from.”

She’s worked here since she was 14, through both the good times and the bad.

“You could almost guarantee every day what you were going to do. Like how much food you needed to prep, how much stuff that you needed on a daily basis, and now it’s a guessing game,” said Bussey.

However, the restaurant persists through the challenges. With one main draw bringing customers back.

“While I would like to say it’d be my hospitality — it’s got to be the food,” Tracy said.

This time of year, soup is a big hit. They go through roughly 30 gallons a week, and one special kind remains the favorite.

“My chicken dumpling soup,” Tracy stated. “I go through gallons and gallons and gallons of it and right now, it’s the peak season for illness. Everybody says it’s the cure.”

It’s been the restaurant’s specialty for more than 30 years.

“That recipe has been around for as long as I can remember,” Tracy shared. “And actually, there was no recipe. Our head cook at the time was on his dying bed and there were no recipes. He just said it’s a scoop of this and a scoop of that — and I’m like what scoop? There’s 25 scoops down there what am I supposed to do? It took me a while to figure out but I got it!”

Aside from the secret recipe soup, the regulars have also been around for years. They’re considered family at Farmers Home.

“I’m the aunt of some of the waitresses because they think they should be [family] too — or they think they should be my nieces also, so that’s how it works around here,” said Janet Heckert, Tracy’s great aunt, and a regular customer.

If you visit Farmers Home, you might see her at her lucky booth #13, marked just for her this time of year. “I started sitting in it and now at Christmas time they put a stocking up with Aunt Janet on it,” she said.

While it is a comfy spot, Aunt Janet said she enjoys the company the most.

“I always say my theme is, ‘You’re never alone at farmers home,’” Tracy said. “If you’re skeptical about coming in alone, don’t ever feel that way. Come in, we’re going to treat you like you’re one of us.”

