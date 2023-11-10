Stevens Point market brings farmers indoors for the winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shopping for local produce does not end when the weather gets cold in Stevens Point. The Stevens Point Area Winter Farmers Market is open every Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., November through April. The market is held at the Boys and Girls Club Berard Center, located at 941 Michigan Avenue.

Market Vice Chair Melissa Haack and Social Media Coordinator Kali Clark stopped by Sunrise 7 to share what makes the farmers market special.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that the market isn’t only available in the summer, there are products that we can acquire in the winter because a lot of farmers will have things stored in their root cellars over the summer and they bring it out in the winter,” Clark said, “or they can it, and then you can purchase it from them in the winter. It’s also an opportunity to get a hold of products that we may not see in the summer.”

Products available at the winter market include vegetables, produce, meats, canned goods, and the work of local artisans.

