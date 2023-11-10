Medford’s Meredith Richter inks NLI to University of Nebraska-Omaha

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford’s Meredith Richter achieved a dream on Friday, signing her National Letter of Intent to run track and cross country at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Richter is a state champion in Wisconsin, winning the 800-meter at the WIAA State Track and Field meet last spring. She finished seventh at State Cross Country a few weeks ago. Friday was a culmination of years of hard work.

“I’m super excited and happy. This has been my dream since I was a little girl. I always wanted to run in college for a big school, so this is awesome,” Richter said.

Richter had many friends and family in attendance to watch her put pen-to paper on the commitment.

“I’m super grateful for this opportunity and very appreciative of everyone who’s helped me come this far,” Richter said.

Richter now joins the 18 north central Wisconsin high school athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports at the Division one or two level on Wednesday.

