MMCCU in Marshfield to host kids to decorate holiday cards for nursing home residents

Colin and Elliot Rasmussen with their decorated greeting cards from 2022.
Colin and Elliot Rasmussen with their decorated greeting cards from 2022.
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - This holiday season, children are invited to Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union to decorate greeting cards for local nursing home residents.

The credit union will have a decorating table and art supplies available in the lobby, or a parent can pick up a card stock kit by going through the drive-thru (during business hours). The card stock was donated by Premier Printing in Marshfield. Decorated holiday cards are due back to MMCCU by Dec. 8 at noon. Staff will then deliver the cards to local nursing home residents later in the week.

“We wanted to do something to encourage the spirit of giving this holiday season,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, MMCCU. “We thought this would be a great way for kids to have fun and also to bring joy to local nursing home residents.”

All kids who decorate three or more cards will be entered into a drawing for a MACCI gift certificate with five kids winning. Youth who are members of the MMCCU Kids Rewards Club are encouraged to decorate three cards to earn an extra spin on the prize wheel.

“Our Kids Rewards Club is a great way to teach kids about finances in a fun way,” said Rasmussen. “Along with teaching kids about finances, we also like to do fun activities like this to help teach kids the joy of giving back!”

To learn more about the Kids Rewards Club, visit www.mmccu.com/kids.

