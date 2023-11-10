Lead pipe service removal happening now in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau family’s home will now be lead pipe-free as part of an ongoing effort by the city and the Biden administration.

Wausau is one of the first communities in the country to complete the critical process of removing lead service lines. The Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez.

“This will be a community that will be a model for the nation,” said Perez.

He was in Wausau today to highlight how the U.S. government is helping communities across America make critical water infrastructure improvements. Wisconsin is a partner of the current administration’s lead service line replacement accelerators initiative.

“I’m excited about that and we are proud to be a partner,” said Perez.

Now for the first time in 46 years, Kyle Thao’s grandparents don’t have to be concerned about lead coming through their water.

“I think it’s exciting and it’s awesome that my grandparents get to be the pioneer of this new grant-funded project and they get to have clean drinking water,” Thao said.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is leading the efforts to replace 8,000 lead service lines in Wausau.

“We are really excited that they get to be an active participant in their health,” Mayor Rosenberg said. “This family has lived here for 46 years and just today is when they started getting lead-free water and that’s a big deal and we know that’s a big deal for the future and we just hope that every family has access to that safe drinking water and that’s the goal here.”

“It’s important for people to understand this is a unique and limited opportunity, we are going to make sure that Wausau benefits from it,” added Perez.

“We are replacing 500 lines next year with the funding that we got from the state and through the federal government and if we can replace more than 500 with that funding we will and we will absolutely just re-invest it,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

This effort is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The cost of this could be in the $80 million price range.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.