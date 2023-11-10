Lac du Flambeau man reported missing by Tribe since Nov. 6

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Police Department has reported a 62-year-old Native man missing since Nov. 6.

John Fredrick Waube was last seen on Nov. 6. He has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′ 11″ and weighs 240 pounds. Officials are unsure of what Waube was or is currently wearing, and he has no identifiable characteristics listed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac du Flambeau Police Department at 715-588-7717.

