News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Lac du Flambeau man reported missing by Tribe since Nov. 6

John Fredrick Waube, 62
John Fredrick Waube, 62(Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Police Department has reported a 62-year-old Native man missing since Nov. 6.

John Fredrick Waube was last seen on Nov. 6. He has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′ 11″ and weighs 240 pounds. Officials are unsure of what Waube was or is currently wearing, and he has no identifiable characteristics listed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac du Flambeau Police Department at 715-588-7717.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo sign at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport
Seven athletes from D.C. Everest signed their NLI to compete at the Division 1 level, part of...
North central Wisconsin high school athletes sign NLI’s for Signing Day
Wausau police locate wanted man on city’s east side Thursday
Better weather to take care of raking some leaves Friday and this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Winds tapering, staying cool into the holiday weekend

Latest News

Dine and Dish: Farmers Home
Team dinner brings Farmers Homes Restaurant new life
Dine and Dish: Farmers Home
Dine and Dish: Farmers Home
Truck drives through Wautoma home
Truck drives through living room of home in Wautoma, woman injured.
Granite Peak Ski Resort to postpone opening date for skiing and riding