Inflation and rising grocery costs impact local food pantries as they prepare for Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported a significant spike in grocery prices, with a nearly 17% increase over the past two years. As Thanksgiving looms just weeks away, ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ community food market has felt that financial strain.

“We too have had sticker shock. Even through our normal networks, all the prices have gone up,” Donna Ambrose, Executive Director of The Neighbors’ Place, said.

At ‘The Neighbor’s Place,’ in Wausau the impacts of financial strain in the community were evident. Ambrose highlighted the difficulties families face in meeting essential needs.

“Pay your bills, keep your lights on, keep your phone on, gas, childcare, all those things are really hard for families that are working right now,” she said.

As Thanksgiving approached, ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ anticipated a surge in visitors compared to previous years, attributing some of the increase to the disappearance of other resources for those in need.

“Last spring when the COVID benefits went away. The people that were hit the hardest were people that get the SNAP benefits. So when that went away, coupled with inflation, it was a double whammy for a lot of people. We are seeing more and more people coming here for the very first time, people who never needed us before,” Ambrose said.

Despite the escalating costs, generous donors continued to contribute food to the pantry in 2023, maintaining a food level consistent with previous years. Ambrose said these food donations are helpful and appreciated but that monetary donations are the most beneficial.

“As a nonprofit, we don’t pay tax, we have access to wholesalers. So we can really make your donation go further,” she said. “The best part about that is if everybody came here with turkeys, and we didn’t have stuffing mix, and corn and all those other wonderful things and dinner rolls, with those dollars, we can go out and buy those things. So we know what we have (and) what we’re short on. So we always encourage going online or you can send us a check. That’s always the best way to donate.”

For those inclined to donate food, Elizabeth Robinson, the Community Engagement Manager at ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ said there’s a crucial consideration.

“We are not taking perishable items at this time. So, like for turkeys as an example, we ask that they are frozen, that they are coming straight from the store rather than from people’s homes,” Robinson said.

Feeding America reported that in Wisconsin, 427,380 people face hunger and of them 142,050 are children. Staff at ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ stressed the significance of ensuring no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving really means a time to celebrate and to be around a table and just be grateful,” Ambrose said.

“Gathering at a table to share food is one of the most uniquely human things there is,” Robinson said.

