Good News Project in Wausau to celebrate America Recycles Day with e-cycling collection

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Good News Project, whose vision is to “BE THE GOOD for the Environment and Each Other,” will celebrate America Recycles Day by providing e-cycling collection next week in Wausau.

They will be collecting small and large unwanted electronics for recycling on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at their site located at 1106 N. Fifth Street. GNP charges $.45 per pound for the disposal of the electronics.

For more information on e-cycling, email Eric at eric@goodnewswi.com.

