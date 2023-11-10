Friday marks 48th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

(WSAW) - Friday, Nov. 10 marks the 48th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes have claimed thousands of ships since European explorers began navigating the waters in the 1600s, but few have captured the public’s imagination as has the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior.

Much of that attention is owed to the late Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which memorialized the ship and its crew members, whose bodies remain with the sunken vessel.

The 729-foot vessel vanished from radar screens as winds of hurricane force — of 75 miles per hour — raised waves to 25 feet in 42-degree weather.

All 29 crew members died.

