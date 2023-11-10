First Alert Weather: Snowflakes Friday, warming over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not so windy to wrap up the work week Friday. Clouds return with snow flurries in portions of North Central Wisconsin. Veteran’s Day Weekend to feature a gradual warming trend, rising towards the 50s by Sunday.

Highs near 40 under cloudy skies (WSAW)

Cooler air settles over the region Friday in wake of a cold front and strong gusty winds Thursday. Winds won’t be so gusty Friday, with clouds returning for the day. Highs near 40. Northwest wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

Wind gust Friday calmer than yesterday. Northwest gust around 15 mph. (WSAW)

The wind direction change will trigger some lake effect snow up north. Plan for some scattered snow showers in the far northern parts of the Badger State. Around an inch of snow could accumulate in Vilas County. Further south, snow flurries can fall before the afternoon in parts of Central Wisconsin.

Scattered snow up north due to lake effect Friday morning (WSAW)

Some sun and clouds possible to start off Veterans Day on Saturday. Clouds increasing for the afternoon. Winds calmer with highs near average for this time of the year, near the low 40s. A burst of moisture could arrive Saturday evening and night bringing chances for light snow flurries up north. Little to no accumulations expected.

Highs still near 40 on Veterans Day Saturday. (WSAW)

Scattered light snow possible up north Saturday evening (WSAW)

Temperatures jump on Sunday, rising 10 to 15 degrees higher than average for this time of the year. Highs warm towards 50. Windy conditions return for the day, gusting up to 30 mph from the southwest.

Temperatures gradually warming over Veterans Day weekend (WSAW)

Strong gusty winds make a return on Sunday (WSAW)

Above-average temperatures continue for the upcoming work week. Highs Monday through next Thursday sitting around the 50s. Sunny Monday with highs low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Highs could make a run towards 60 for some locations on Wednesday.

Temperatures warm into the 50s Sunday through next work week (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.