First Alert Weather: Continued cool into the start of the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Less wind to end the work week on Friday, but the clouds are hanging tough across northern and central Wisconsin right into the start of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker passes through Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with chances of rain/snow showers. Milder times are on tap for the new week, with highs running about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the middle of November.

Some clouds and a bit chilly Friday night into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Friday evening, with perhaps a stray flurry in the region, while some snow showers may still be around in the far north. Some clouds overnight into Saturday morning, with lows by sunrise in the mid 20 to near 30.

The main issue for raking leaves the next few days will be how breezy it is in parts of the region. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness and cool on Veterans Day. (WSAW)

Veterans Day on Saturday is mostly cloudy from Highway 29 onto the north, while some breaks of sunshine are possible to the south. Staying cool, with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Mostly cloudy and cool in Madison for the Badgers game on Saturday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Some decent November weather for the Badgers game on Saturday afternoon into the early evening at Camp Randall. Temps will be in the 40s with more clouds than clear sky.

A weak warm front will traverse the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This could spark scattered rain or snow showers in the region overnight. Any snowfall accumulations in the Northwoods will range from a trace to less than 1″.

Scattered rain/snow showers possible Saturday night. (WSAW)

A chance of showers early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will break for some sunshine on Sunday, breezy, and milder. Highs to end the weekend in the upper 40s to around 50.

Milder conditions on the way for most of next week. (WSAW)

Relatively tranquil and mild conditions are on the menu for the days ahead. Plenty of sunshine on Monday, with highs in the low 50s. Breezy and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on both days are in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front could arrive late next week, perhaps as soon as Thursday afternoon or as late as sometime on Friday. Either way, it is expected to turn a bit cooler. Rain showers possible on Friday in relation to that cold front. Highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.