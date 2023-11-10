Bridge Street Mission in Wausau acquires Pied Piper Plaza to consolidate campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridge Street Mission has announced its successful acquisition of the Pied Piper Plaza at 325 N. 1st Ave. to allow the ministry to consolidate into one campus.

The consolidation will allow for improved recovery and reentry services for men, expanded space for daytime drop-in and meal service, as well as the addition of recovery and reentry services for women. The Mission says this relocation will enhance its ability to meet the ever-growing community needs and increase the ministry’s need for community support.

Bridge Street Mission supports men and women through their Outreach Center and Sober Living Center in Wausau for anyone who is in need.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.