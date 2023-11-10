Amherst Restaurant encouraging community to pay it forward with Blessing Board

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant in Amherst is making sure their community does not go hungry, and they are asking for your help to make it all possible.

It’s called A Blessing Board. Grit and Grace Family Restaurant in Amherst just started it on Tuesday. It’s a board in the front of the restaurant, that has receipts taped to it. The receipts are for food and drink items. They are purchased by you and put on the board for people who may be in need. They have breakfast and lunch items. If you are in need, all you have to do is grab a receipt, take it to the register, and they will give you your meal. No questions asked.

“If you’re in need, if you’ve fallen on hard times, please take advantage of it. We want you to know that you’re cared for and we want to know that you’re fed,” said Owner Mandy Garske.

The restaurant says you are always able to purchase meals for the board. If you want to help, all you have to do is come to the restaurant. You just go up to the front, tell the waiter what food and drink you want on the ticket, and they will put it on the board at the front of the restaurant.

“I really see Grit and Grace furthering this to be something that we do throughout the year. So, people can give, but not only give, receive, to be able to receive the meals,” said Raechel McAllister, Server at Grit and Grace.

The Family Restaurant took a lot of hard work to get to where it is today. It has only been Grit and Grace for a year. It used to be called the Frontier Restaurant. When Mandy Garske and her husband decided they were ready to open a restaurant almost two years ago, she says she was encouraged by her husband and a friend to go into the Frontier restaurant and ask them if they were ready to sell. To her surprise, they were. That is when she got the ball rolling on Grit and Grace.

“We were excited when we heard that Mandy and Mike were going to open up a restaurant, because we’re a nice community, a close community, and they’re just adding to it,” said Customers Helen and Bob Helbach from Amhurst.

Mandy says they haven’t looked back since that day.

“I’m grateful for everything that we’ve had to do along the way, everything that I’ve had to learn along the way because I believe it’s helped. Not only me, but all of us grow as people,” said Garske.

She says there are other opportunities to help the community at the restaurant. Like Fundraiser Friday’s, they donate 10% of their proceeds to an organization that needs it on every Friday.

Grit and Grace Family Restaurant is located at 9679 Western Way Amherst WI.

