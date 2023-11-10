UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV crash in Shawano County

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A 13-year-old boy has died after an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon. The Shawano County Coroner’s Office was notified Thursday evening.

The ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak Rd., near Wittenberg, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and paramedics found the boy unconscious and he wasn’t responding.

An initial report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the teen was riding in a field when the ATV rolled and pinned him underneath. No one witnessed the crash, and it’s not clear how long he was lying there before the crash was discovered.

He was eventually taken to a hospital in Marshfield where he later died from his injuries.

Due to his age, the boy’s name will not be released.

The Wittenberg School District continues to have resources available for students and staff.

Map of approximate location of ATV crash in Wittenberg (Kassandra Sepeda | WSAW)

All fatality-related ATV crashes are investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

