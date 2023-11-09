WOZ announces downtown updates amid completion of Second Street extension

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Opportunity Zone has announced the completion of the Second Street extension, new sidewalks, and more parking in Wausau’s downtown development zone, just in time for the Children’s Imaginarium opening and holiday shopping season.

“It allows for easier entry and exit points, making it more convenient for people to reach their destinations,” said Dave Eckmann, president of WOZ. “Opening this region to traffic flow is another significant step in the overall urban revitalization of Wausau.”

Second Street, between Washington and Forest Streets, is open to two-way traffic and sidewalks are paved along the street and in front of the Children’s Imaginarium, extending east to the former Sears Ramp.

HOM Furniture, previously located within the mall, has a new main entrance facing Third Street, giving the store a new and improved presence. Construction on the north façade of both HOM and Children’s Imaginarium began in July.

“Construction crews have done an exceptional job to improve the area’s infrastructure thus far. Their work sets the foundation for the exciting housing and business developments that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond,” Eckmann said.

Additionally, WOZ announced numerous holiday events taking place in downtown Wausau including Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and the Holiday Window Display from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10. For more information about these events and others, visit these sites: VisitWausau.com, Wausau Events, Wausau River District, and The Grand Theater.

