News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WOZ announces downtown updates amid completion of Second Street extension

Construction is now complete on improving the streets in downtown Wausau.
Construction is now complete on improving the streets in downtown Wausau.(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Opportunity Zone has announced the completion of the Second Street extension, new sidewalks, and more parking in Wausau’s downtown development zone, just in time for the Children’s Imaginarium opening and holiday shopping season.

“It allows for easier entry and exit points, making it more convenient for people to reach their destinations,” said Dave Eckmann, president of WOZ. “Opening this region to traffic flow is another significant step in the overall urban revitalization of Wausau.”

Second Street, between Washington and Forest Streets, is open to two-way traffic and sidewalks are paved along the street and in front of the Children’s Imaginarium, extending east to the former Sears Ramp.

HOM Furniture, previously located within the mall, has a new main entrance facing Third Street, giving the store a new and improved presence. Construction on the north façade of both HOM and Children’s Imaginarium began in July.

“Construction crews have done an exceptional job to improve the area’s infrastructure thus far. Their work sets the foundation for the exciting housing and business developments that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond,” Eckmann said.

Additionally, WOZ announced numerous holiday events taking place in downtown Wausau including Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and the Holiday Window Display from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10. For more information about these events and others, visit these sites: VisitWausau.com, Wausau Events, Wausau River District, and The Grand Theater.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo sign at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport
Seven athletes from D.C. Everest signed their NLI to compete at the Division 1 level, part of...
North central Wisconsin high school athletes sign NLI’s for Signing Day
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
Mary Terry
Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk
Steven Zwolfer, 42
Woodruff man identified, charged in Monday’s bank robbery in Mercer

Latest News

Veterans Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates Veterans Day with lots of events and deals
Suntastic start to October with clouds and much cooler weather toward the end in Wausau
First Alert Weather : A dreary end to an otherwise cloudy October across central Wisconsin
Better weather to take care of raking some leaves Friday and this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Winds tapering, staying cool into the holiday weekend
Blustery for the rest of the day with more sun in Central Wisconsin, more clouds in the far...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast