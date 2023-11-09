Wisconsin collects most meds across U.S. during fall Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOJ has announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2023 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin collected 53,122 pounds of unwanted medications this fall.

“Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who participated this fall in Drug Take Back Day.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,202,039 pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,379,669 pounds and California with 1,372,361 pounds collected. Nationwide, since inception, 17,900,351 pounds of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics.

Click here to find a permanent drug disposal box near you.

