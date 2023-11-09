News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau East End Players present ‘Mean Girls’ the musical Nov 10-12

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fans of the movie ‘Mean Girls’ will have the chance to catch the musical version over the weekend at Wausau East High School. The Wausau East End Players are putting on performances of ‘Mean Girls’ the musical Friday through Sunday.

Hannah Hinker, who plays Regina George, Aneka Kremin, who plays Karen Smith, and Lily Casey, who plays Cady Heron, appeared on Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to talk about the play ahead of opening night.

“It’s kind of all about social norms and cliques. It’s like very popular girls,” Kremin explained, “And then the main character, Cady...she moves to this public school after being homeschooled her whole life. And that’s kind of just like, how all of these social norms work and kind of exposing all of the bad parts of it. In a fun musical.”

The student actors say they’ve been working on putting the show together for a long time.

“We’ve been rehearsing for probably like a month,” Casey said, “and then the past few weeks, it’s been every day for several hours after school.”

The East End Players will put on three showings of the musical over the weekend.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

