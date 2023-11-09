UW Health partners with non-profit to help military veterans find civilian medical jobs

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - It can be difficult for some veterans to find work after leaving the military. A new non-profit based in Milwaukee is helping to make that transition a little easier, while also filling other needs.

‘Heroes for Healthcare’ helps medically trained military make the move into civilian healthcare.

Wisconsin is the first state to have this type of program. Last year the state passed a bill that would allow military-trained health care workers to work under supervision on the civilian side while going back to school. UW Health hired the first veteran from this partnership this fall.

“They helped me find a job here,” said Kelly Wheeler, a medical assistant technician at UW Health.

During her time with the Navy from 2016 to 2023, Wheeler performed various tasks including analyzing lab samples, giving out vaccines, and helping with surgeries on base. Now she’s a part of UW Health.

“I feel a lot more ready for it because I already have my base knowledge so I’m not going to be starting from zero,” said Wheeler. Heroes for Healthcare based in Milwaukee is helping medically trained military veterans transition and utilize their skills.

Laura Hanoski is the founder and CEO of Heroes for Healthcare, she knew this would be one way to help vets fill vacancies in the medical field.

“They can earn a living and be an asset to the community and in a short amount of time they are going to be able to work at full capacity of whatever that pathway is that they want to pursue,” said Hanoski.

The Wisconsin Military Medics and Corpsmen Program, or WIS-MAC, is a result of a bipartisan legislative bill signed into law in March of 2022 when temporary credential and license requirements for eligible Army Medics, Navy Corpsmen, and Air Force techs were waived. This makes it possible for them to work in civilian healthcare roles while they are pursuing additional medical licenses or credentials.

“It’s a win for the community and it’s a win for our veterans because we have a national healthcare shortage and everybody needs to start looking outside the box,” said Hanoski.

“They helped me with interviews, putting together my resumes, and finding a college that used most of my credits,” Wheeler added.

To qualify for the WIS-MAC program people must have been discharged within the last 12 months and be medically trained or had an honorable or medically discharged.

