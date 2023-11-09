News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Puppy ingests heroin found in baggie on the ground, owner says

A dog in Massachusetts was saved with Narcan after being exposed to opioids while sniffing the streets during a walk. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given Narcan after he ingested opioids while walking on a Boston sidewalk.

Nancy Rittenhouse walks her Beagle puppy Fynn in Boston’s South End often, and did so again Tuesday.

The 7-month-old puppy was sniffing out on the streets, like dogs typically do.

Rittenhouse said Fynn sniffed out some dropped ice cream and was trying to pick it up.

“As I was pulling him away from the ice cream there was a ripped baggy,” she said.

Rittenhouse said she quickly realized what was inside the baggie, but it was too late. Fynn had ingested heroin.

“Three minutes later in the dog park he collapsed,” she said.

Rittenhouse rushed Fynn to the emergency room, carrying his seemingly lifeless body in her arms. Fortunately, doctors were able to save his life.

The most shocking part of the story is that this was not the first time Fynn has been exposed to drugs in Boston.

“I don’t think as a community we need to accept that there’s heroin on the sidewalks as our kids and dogs are walking past,” Rittenhouse said.

State Senator Nick Collins said he is frustrated by what he says is an influx of drugs.

“We’re seeing the effects of a policy that allows for drug use in open air,” he said. “We need to be more vigilant on regarding the interventions the city made last week, because folks who aren’t moving towards shelter will be finding places out on the street.”

Collins is calling on local legislature to protect community resources and guarantee an increase of police patrols in South End.

“In the first half of the year, 1,290 patients discharged from hospitals in Boston without treatment ... are living in parks,” he said.

Boston-based veterinarian Sarah Gorman said drugs found in public areas are often hidden in bushes or in the mulch of a playground, areas where curious dogs may be able to find them.

Gorman said drug overdoses in dogs are occurring on a weekly basis. She suggests owners should keep their dogs on leashes.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
Avelo sign at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport
Mary Terry
Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk
Seven athletes from D.C. Everest signed their NLI to compete at the Division 1 level, part of...
North central Wisconsin high school athletes sign NLI’s for Signing Day
Steven Zwolfer, 42
Woodruff man identified, charged in Monday’s bank robbery in Mercer

Latest News

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery
Suntastic start to October with clouds and much cooler weather toward the end in Wausau
First Alert Weather : A dreary end to an otherwise cloudy October across central Wisconsin
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024