Portage Co. Rotary Club announces Toys for Tots drive will begin Friday

(Ellen McDonald)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Club of Greater Portage County has announced it will launch the 2023 Toys for Tots toy drive on Friday, Nov. 10.

As part of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, now in its 76th year, this local effort aims to collect thousands of new unwrapped toys for children and families in Portage County.

“More than 25 businesses and organizations within Portage County are hosting collection boxes,” Sarah Scripps, volunteer Toys for Tots coordinator said. “Your donations of books, games, puzzles, arts and crafts projects stay in our county and are greatly appreciated.”

The drive seeks to collect high-demand toys like LEGOs, Pokémon, Barbie, toy trucks, cars, tractors, and dolls. Additionally, there’s a call for more teen-appropriate gifts such as young adult books, and sports brand merchandise like hats, bags, and tumblers, alongside arts, crafts, and STEM projects for ages 10 and above.

The Truckers for Tots event will be held on Dec. 4 at the Stevens Point Fleet Farm, at 5 p.m., supported by Mid State Trucking. Last year’s event delivered a collection of toys worth over $10,000. When collection ends on Dec. 5, Rotary volunteers will pick up the collection boxes and Operation Bootstrap will coordinate the distribution of toys.

“In 2022, Operation Bootstrap delivered more than 4,000 toys and books to 1,200 children in Portage County,” Scripps said.

Toys for Tots in Portage County is supported by generous sponsors including Furniture & Appliance Mart, Mid State Trucking, Precision Glass and Door, and Chet’s Heating and Plumbing.

The Portage County effort is part of the national endeavor of Marine Toys for Tots, which has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million deserving children.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

