New recovery center in Oneida Co. faces pushback from town leaders

TOWN OF CASSIAN, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s been some pushback on the new Adolescence Recovery and Wellness Center in Oneida County as the people of Cassian say they don’t want the facility to be built.

A Tribal Ground Blessing ceremony at the end of July in the Town of Cassian was supposed to be the first step towards the new Northwoods Recovery Center. Now, the facility might not come to fruition.

The old saying goes, “There are two sides to every story,” and the people of Cassian say their side isn’t being represented. Chief Executive of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council Bryan Bainbridge says it is and he stated that throughout the entire process, he’s been communicating with the town. He also has documents to prove it.

“Every detail is within this package,” Bainbridge said. “And I wanted to make sure that it was the most thorough and detailed package the town and the county has probably ever seen because then that goes to the town.”

One of the concerns mentioned in the resolution by the town is safety. Bainbridge agrees, but he also says there’s nothing to worry about.

“When it comes to the safety and concern of the residents outside of it, you know, I’ve said this many times, they should have no fear,” he said.

The Town of Cassian says they are on board with a recovery center in northcentral Wisconsin, just not in their town. They feel like Bainbridge is moving too fast.

“We were just notified yesterday that we would be receiving those documents for our board to review,” Cassian Town Chair Patty Francoeur said. “We will bring that up at our town board meeting, but we will also set that up as a special meeting to review with the public.”

After all of the appropriate documents were sent to the town, they now want it shut down completely. The county getting involved would be the next step, and Bainbridge plans to keep fighting for his recovery center and will be at those meetings.

“I want to make sure that this is done in a good way and if it takes a little bit of time, it takes time,” said Bainbridge. “So, if there are any questions, we want to answer them.”

At this point in the process, the only vote that matters is the County — and the Town of Cassian plans to persuade the county to a “No” vote.

