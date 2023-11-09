News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers says he would sign current GOP-backed ballot pre-processing bill

(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he will sign into law a bill allowing Wisconsin elections officials to process absentee ballots the day before an election if the Republican-controlled Legislature passes the measure in its current form.

The Republican-backed proposal, up for a vote in the state Assembly on Thursday, is intended to ease the workload of local clerks and their staff, who run elections and prevent ballot counting from stretching late into election night. The state Senate would also need to pass it before it would go to the governor.

Evers and the Republicans who control the Legislature have seldom found common ground on election proposals. The governor has vetoed numerous GOP-sponsored election bills in recent years that he said would make it harder to vote.

“Gov. Evers will veto any bill that enables politicians to interfere with our elections or makes it harder for eligible Wisconsinites to cast their ballot, but if there are common-sense proposals that help ensure Wisconsin’s elections continue to be fair, secure, and safe, he’ll certainly consider signing them,” Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, said in a statement.

Under the bill, elections workers would not be allowed to count votes until after polls close on election day, but they could work ahead to check ballot envelopes for necessary information, verify voter eligibility, and take ballots out of envelopes to prepare them for tallying.

Currently, Wisconsin elections workers cannot process absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on election day. This has led to long processing times for larger cities such as Madison and Milwaukee, sometimes causing swings in initial tallies when large batches of election results are reported late at night. Former President Donald Trump and election skeptics have falsely claimed that those so-called ballot dumps are the result of election fraud.

The Legislature has rejected similar proposals that would have allowed early ballot processing in recent years, despite them receiving bipartisan support. The bill up for a vote on Thursday, which also includes new reporting requirements for local elections officials on election night, was not sponsored by any Democratic lawmakers.

Evers proposed allowing early ballot processing in his budget proposal earlier this year, but Republicans scrapped that plan.

If the bill up for a vote Thursday passes in its current form without any “poison pill” additions from the Legislature, Evers will sign it, Cudaback said.

“Gov. Evers for years has proposed allowing county and municipal clerks to begin canvassing absentee ballots the day before an election and is glad to see this effort finally has bipartisan support,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
Avelo sign at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport
Mary Terry
Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk
Seven athletes from D.C. Everest signed their NLI to compete at the Division 1 level, part of...
North central Wisconsin high school athletes sign NLI’s for Signing Day
Steven Zwolfer, 42
Woodruff man identified, charged in Monday’s bank robbery in Mercer

Latest News

Fourth GOP debate on Dec. 6 to air locally on CW Network
City of Marshfield
Crews in Marshfield work to clean up sewer leak
A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis.
In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers want to make it somewhat official
Fans of the movie ‘Mean Girls’ will have the chance to catch the musical version over the...
Wausau East End Players present ‘Mean Girls’ the musical Nov 10-12