Fourth GOP debate on Dec. 6 to air locally on CW Network

CHICAGO (WSAW) - NewsNation has announced that it will host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 7-9 p.m.

The debate will air live across the U.S. exclusively on NewsNation and The CW Network on our local channels 7.4 and 34.1. The debate will also be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, and Rumble.

The debate will be moderated by Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Elizabeth Vargas, the Peabody award-winning anchor of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” and Eliana Johnson, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Free Beacon. Kelly moderated five GOP primary debates, including the first GOP primary debate in the 2016 election cycle, which garnered 24 million viewers. It remains the most-watched Presidential primary debate in history.

The Dec. 6 debate will take place at the University of Alabama in the Frank Moody Music Building, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the event will be available on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation added, “NewsNation’s mission is to provide fair and unbiased news coverage, and that’s the way we will approach this important debate. We take this responsibility very seriously and are proud to help inform and educate voters and to contribute to the democratic process.”

According to Nielsen, NewsNation continues to outpace FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC as the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news. The network has consistently been named one of the country’s most reliable and balanced cable news outlets by Ad Fontes.

