First Alert Weather: Winds tapering, staying cool into the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winds were brisk on Thursday as strong low pressure northeast of Lake Superior caused a tight pressure gradient and gusts up to nearly 40 mph at times. The blustery conditions will come to an end Thursday evening, while clouds move back into most of the region into Friday morning. More clouds than intervals of sun on Friday and into the start of the holiday weekend on Saturday. Temperatures are trending milder for the new week, with relatively quiet weather conditions on tap. Daytime temps could rise well into the 50s, perhaps even close to 60° mid-week.

Peak wind gusts on Thursday ranged from 30 to 40 mph. (WSAW)

Wind gusts on Thursday were as high as 30 mph in the Northwoods, while close to 40 mph at times in Central Wisconsin.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure, which kicked up the winds on Thursday, will shift to the east and away from the Badger State on Thursday evening. That will in turn allow winds to come down during the evening and be relatively light overnight into Friday morning. Mostly clear through the evening in Central Wisconsin, followed by increasing clouds overnight. The clouds in the north will be sticking around Thursday night and for the last day of the work week, Friday. Lows by morning Friday in the mid 20s to around 30.

Considerable cloudiness in most of the area leading up to daybreak on Friday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

More clouds than intervals of sun on Friday and cooler. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

More clouds than sun Saturday, while a fair amount of sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

Veterans Day on Saturday will also have considerable times of cloudiness, with afternoon temps topping out in the low 40s. Milder on Sunday with a fair amount of sun. Highs rebound to around 50.

Milder weather in on the way for the new week. (WSAW)

Above-average temperatures are on tap for the new work week. Highs Monday through next Thursday could be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees higher than is typical for the middle of November. In addition, the weather pattern will allow for fairly tranquil conditions from one day to the next, outside of some breezy afternoons. A good deal of sunshine on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday is partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s.

