First Alert Weather: Strong winds Thursday, snow flurries Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny but windy day on tap for Thursday followed by a cooler Friday. A mild Veteran’s Day weekend is ahead with temperatures near average and mostly sunny.

Gusty winds Thursday, snow flurries Friday, warmer next week (WSAW)

A strong cold front moved through the Badger State overnight into Thursday morning. This allowed for clouds to clear the region, bringing mostly sunny skies for North Central Wisconsin for the day. Some clouds will increase over the Northwoods during the afternoon hours. Elsewhere remaining sunny. High temperatures much of the same, remaining in the low 40s.

Sunshine for most Thursday, clouds increasing up north by the afternoon. Highs near 40 (WSAW)

Despite the sunnier skies, plan for unpleasant winds. Strong west winds gusting near 30 to 40 mph. Sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph. Winds will make outdoor conditions feel cooler than the 40s. Plan for leaves to blow around with additional falling leaves. Secure any loose outdoor objects such as holiday decor!

Gusts around 30-35 mph Thursday mid-morning (WSAW)

Gusty winds pick up by the afternoon from 35-40 mph (WSAW)

Strong winds diminish Thursday night into Friday. Winds will change direction from the west to northwest, allowing for some possible lake effect snow to occur.

Northwest gusts by Friday morning, less gusty (WSAW)

Snow flurries possible on Friday morning (WSAW)

Some light snow or snow flurries possible overnight in the Northwoods, with snow flurries falling as far south of HWY 29 Friday morning. High temperatures cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High temperatures cooler Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s under cloudy skies (WSAW)

Near normal and average for the weekend ahead. Veteran’s Day Saturday features sunshine and highs near 40. Dry and sunny weather should continue through Sunday, highs slightly milder in the mid-40s.

Mild temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 40s (WSAW)

A warming trend looks to be on tap for us heading into next week. High temperatures will try to warm in the 50s.

Warmer temperatures heading into the next week, warming above average into the 50s (WSAW)

