First Alert Weather: Strong winds Thursday, snow flurries Friday
Despite sunshine, strong winds impact the forecast Thursday. A warming trend arrives next week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny but windy day on tap for Thursday followed by a cooler Friday. A mild Veteran’s Day weekend is ahead with temperatures near average and mostly sunny.
A strong cold front moved through the Badger State overnight into Thursday morning. This allowed for clouds to clear the region, bringing mostly sunny skies for North Central Wisconsin for the day. Some clouds will increase over the Northwoods during the afternoon hours. Elsewhere remaining sunny. High temperatures much of the same, remaining in the low 40s.
Despite the sunnier skies, plan for unpleasant winds. Strong west winds gusting near 30 to 40 mph. Sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph. Winds will make outdoor conditions feel cooler than the 40s. Plan for leaves to blow around with additional falling leaves. Secure any loose outdoor objects such as holiday decor!
Strong winds diminish Thursday night into Friday. Winds will change direction from the west to northwest, allowing for some possible lake effect snow to occur.
Some light snow or snow flurries possible overnight in the Northwoods, with snow flurries falling as far south of HWY 29 Friday morning. High temperatures cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Near normal and average for the weekend ahead. Veteran’s Day Saturday features sunshine and highs near 40. Dry and sunny weather should continue through Sunday, highs slightly milder in the mid-40s.
A warming trend looks to be on tap for us heading into next week. High temperatures will try to warm in the 50s.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.