First Alert Weather : A dreary end to an otherwise cloudy October across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October has come and gone and if you thinking there was not a lot of sunshine throughout the month, you are definitely not alone.

While the beginning of October was sunny and warm with highs in the 70s, cloud cover and much cooler temperatures arrived toward the end of the month, which kept the average temperature almost 4° below average in Wausau.

There were 15 cloudy days in the month of October. The partly cloudy days added up to another 10 days. The partly cloudy conditions are listed as clouds covering 40 percent to 70 percent of the sky. If the sky is 70 percent covered (or more) it is defined as a cloudy day. The other 6 days of the month, were considered sunny with less than 30% of the sky obscured by clouds.

Suntastic start to October with clouds and much cooler weather toward the end in Wausau (WSAW)

Finally, a very active weather pattern during the third week of the month (October 22-28), brought a lot of rainfall to central Wisconsin and some record rain amounts on Tuesday October 24. Wausau set a one day maximum rainfall of 3.89″ for that day alone, while rounding out the month of October with 5.96″ of precipitation, which ranks 6th all time, for most amount of rainfall for Wausau in history.

A sunny and warm start to the month came to a crashing halt the last week of October (WSAW)

In addition, Wausau received its first snowfall accumulation of the year at the end of the month, with 2.6″ of snow on Halloween, October 31, 2023.

