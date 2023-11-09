Education officials celebrating National School Psychology Week Nov. 6-10

(WSAW) - During the week of Nov. 6-10, schools throughout the United States are celebrating National School Psychology Week to highlight the important work school psychologists and other educators do to help all students thrive.

The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) highlights this year’s theme as “Let’s Grow Together,” inspired by the importance of both personal and shared strengths in our growth as individuals and school communities in every season of life. The theme recognizes every aspect of growth, as fundamental to effective learning environments and to school psychologists’ role in supporting student well-being and learning.

Dr. Andrea Clyne, president of the National Association of School Psychologists, shared, “I love having this week to celebrate school psychologists and recognize that, amid the many challenges that exist in our world, they continue to show up for kids, collaborating with parents and educators to help schools to be effective, equitable, affirming, and inspiring.”

According to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA), school psychologists provide direct support and interventions to students, and consult with teachers, families, and other school-employed mental health professionals to improve support strategies. They also work with school administrators to improve school-wide practices and policies and collaborate with community providers to coordinate needed services.

NASP says school psychologists provide expertise in mental health, learning, and behavior to help children and youth succeed socially, behaviorally, emotionally, and academically. They are also important members of school safety and crisis teams.

