D.C Everest Junior High students celebrate veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Students at DC Everest Jr High celebrate veterans
Students at DC Everest Jr High celebrate veterans(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C Everest Junior High students in the action civics class spent weeks organizing a special celebration to honor veterans.

Students and staff submitted names of family and community members who served, which were then placed into murals of the American flag to show their appreciation.

Veterans who were able to attend received thank you cardS made for them, making sure they got recognition that is much deserved. The students say it’s important for veterans to receive that appreciation and for younger kids to learn from them.

“The younger generation should feel inspired and want to thrive and be like the older generation. I think that what they’ve done for our country is really incredible and that the younger generation should really be inspired by them and try to serve our country just like they did,” Allison Polak, a 9th grade student, said.

Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez also attended the event and spoke about how much pride she has for veterans such as her father and the ways she is trying to help with issues such as homelessness, PTSD, and medical treatment.

