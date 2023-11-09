News and First Alert Weather App
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says

A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th birthday. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed this week just days before her birthday.

Heather Waldron told WDBJ that a boy shot her 17-year-old daughter Serenity Hawley in the chest before police found their bodies in a parking garage.

Police said officers were called to the parking garage near Virginia Tech University on Tuesday evening regarding two bodies being found in a parked vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bodies due to them being juveniles but said they were students at Blacksburg High School.

According to officers, they found the two students as well as a weapon inside the vehicle.

“Be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child, and it’s only something that you see on TV,” Waldron said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the situation remains under investigation.

Waldron said her daughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday.

She called her daughter a “wonderful child who was sweet, loving and very trusting.”

The Hawley family has since started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Anything helps, and all donations are accepted. Please hug your loved ones and continue to emit love as Serenity did,” the family shared.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

