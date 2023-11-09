Crews in Marshfield work to clean up sewer leak

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marshfield are working with the Wisconsin DNR after a sewer leak caused almost 1 million gallons of wastewater to flow into the McMillan Creek Wednesday.

According to a press release from the city, the Marshfield Wastewater Division discovered a sanitary sewer leak in the force main that serves the north third of the city Wednesday morning. Crews started work immediately to make repairs to the 20-inch force main. Repairs were made and the leak was under control just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It is estimated this leak released approximately 950,000 gallons of untreated sanitary sewer flow into the surface water of the McMillan Creek. McMillan Creek used to be known as Squaw Creek. City crews along with several contracted waste haulers immediately began pumping water from the creek to contain and mitigate the overflow. The water removed from the creek has been delivered to the city’s wastewater treatment plant for proper treatment.

City staff will continue to work closely with the DNR to properly collect and treat the sewer overflow.

Until the clean-up is finalized, the public is asked to refrain from using McMillan Creek from Becker Rd to Staad Rd. The city says this overflow only impacted the surface water and there is no hazard to the city’s drinking water system.

Questions about the leak or the clean-up should be directed to the Public Works Department at 715-486-2034 or the Wastewater Treatment Division at 715-486-2007.

