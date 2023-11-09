Contreras wins Silver Slugger Award

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras has a new piece of hardware. Contreras was named the Silver Slugger Award at catcher in the National League Thursday. The Silver Slugger Award is given to the best offensive player at every position in both the American and National League.

Contreras was an instant spark plug for the Brewers in his first year in Milwaukee. He led the team in hits (156), batting average (.289) and OPS (.825). His OPS led all MLB catchers. The award is Contereras’s first career Silver Slugger honor.

