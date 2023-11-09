Central Wisconsin celebrates Veterans Day with lots of events and deals

(WSAW) - Numerous communities throughout central Wisconsin will hold public ceremonies and events on Veterans Day which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Since its initial observance on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918, Veterans Day has been a day to celebrate, but also remember, those members in our community who have put their country, families, and friends above themselves in service to ensure our enduring rights and freedoms.

The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades, public meetings, and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m. The United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926.

Clintonville - On Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., a memorial ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street.

Merrill - Veterans and their friends are invited out on Saturday, Nov. 11 for numerous events starting with a ceremony at Cenotaph Memorial Park at 11 a.m. featuring the VFW Honor Guard. A street dedication will follow at 2 p.m. at Spruce and 6th Street, then a cemetery dedication at 3:30 p.m. The Northwoods Veteran Post will then host a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a veterans meal at 6 p.m. The meal does require a reservation which can be scheduled by contacting Bill Burcalow at 715-612-7118 or Veterans and their friends are invited out on Saturday, Nov. 11 for numerous events starting with a ceremony at Cenotaph Memorial Park at 11 a.m. featuring the VFW Honor Guard. A street dedication will follow at 2 p.m. at Spruce and 6th Street, then a cemetery dedication at 3:30 p.m. The Northwoods Veteran Post will then host a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a veterans meal at 6 p.m. The meal does require a reservation which can be scheduled by contacting Bill Burcalow at 715-612-7118 or billburcalow@gmail.com

Mosinee - The Marathon County Parks Department is inviting all veterans and active duty members out to the Duane L Corbin Shooting Range on Saturday, Nov. 11 for a free day on the range from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Plover - Plover VFW Post 10262 and Plover American Legion Post 543 will host a public Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Plover Area Veterans Memorial located at 2725 Roosevelt Dr. A luncheon will follow the ceremony at the Plover VFW Post 10262, located at 2970 Hickory Drive.

Rhinelander - Casa Mexicana Restaurant located at 1180 Lincoln St. is hosting its sixth annual Veterans Eat for Free all day on Saturday, Nov. 11. A military/veteran ID is required. Additionally, the Northwoods Veterans Homestead is hosting its second annual pig roast for homeless veterans at Cabaret Cove as a fundraiser to provide temporary housing while providing case management to help homeless veterans become self-sufficient again.

Stevens Point - UWSP will hold a public ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Alumni Room of the Dreyfus University Center located at 1015 Reserve St. A lunch for veterans will be offered following the event. A Veterans Day ceremony will also be held at Pfiffner Pioneer Park from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. for anyone to join in.

Tomahawk - Floyd’s Timber Tavern located at 433 S Tomahawk Ave. is serving free chili dogs for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and will serve them until they run out.

Wausau - Willow Springs Garden will host a Veterans Memorial Event on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at their Veterans Garden located near the Round Barn featuring local guest speakers.

Wisconsin Rapids - VFW Post 2534 will host a Veterans Day spaghetti dinner in the Donald J. Knuth Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. The $11 all-you-can-eat dinner will have an assortment of food and drinks. Take-out orders will be available but are limited. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 101 is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. with a viewing of the film “We Were Soldiers,” followed by a Q&A with a panel of veterans.

More Veterans Day Deals:

Tommy’s Express is offering free car washes to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11 at all of its locations. Veterans will receive the Best Wash for free.

The Wausau Cyclones will host a Military Appreciation Night during their home game on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:10 p.m. All veterans and active duty members receive free admission and can claim their tickets online at will host a Military Appreciation Night during their home game on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:10 p.m. All veterans and active duty members receive free admission and can claim their tickets online at wausaucyclones.com or in person starting at 6:40 p.m. until the game starts.

Festival Foods is holding its sixth annual Veterans Day tribute on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans can visit any Festival Foods location and with a $20 minimum purchase, can pick up 12 free products ranging from pizza and sliced ham to coffee and energy drinks while supplies last.

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores will be offering veterans an extra 10% off their in-store purchases on Saturday, Nov. 11. All service members, veterans, and their dependents with a valid military ID are eligible.

Office Depot and Office Max stores are offering a 25% in-store discount Nov. 11-13 for veterans, active duty, retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents with a valid military ID.

If your organization is hosting an event and would like it added to this list, email news@wsaw.com with the details and a contact phone number. Thank you to all those who have served and are currently serving stateside and overseas.

