Wendy’s location in Plover set to open Thursday with new modern design

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, Nov. 9, a new Wendy’s® restaurant will open at 1215 Commons Cir. in Plover featuring the brand’s new global design standard, Global Next Gen.

The restaurant’s sleek and modern design with an optimized layout and next-generation technology emphasizes convenience, speed, and accuracy.

Whether customers prefer to order their favorite menu items via the Wendy’s app, through a delivery service, in the drive-thru, or inside the restaurant, the Wendy’s in Plover is designed to deliver more Wendy’s to more people. With new restaurant features like dedicated parking spots for mobile orders and delivery drivers and a delivery walk-up window.

“Our goal is for customers to have an easy, fast, and tailored dining experience while enjoying the fresh-made, craveable Wendy’s food they love. We’re confident they will find that at their new Wendy’s,” Ryan Bridgeman, President and CEO of Bridgeman Foods said.

The location also offers Wendy’s quality breakfast. The irresistible morning menu features hand-cracked fresh eggs and oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon in mouth-watering sandwiches like the Breakfast Baconator®, as well as the new warm and fluffy Homestyle French Toast Sticks. To top it all off, customers can pair their savory or sweet breakfast items with delicious coffee offerings.

“This restaurant has been designed/updated with our customers in mind,” said Bridgeman. “We believe our fans will be delighted by our menu, the fresh look and feel of the restaurant, and the streamlined pick-up options for delivery drivers and mobile orders. Our entire company is excited to do business in the Plover-Stevens Point area.”

