Volunteers package over 243K meals at Lakeland Union High School for families in need

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lions District 27C2 in collaboration with Food for Kidz hosted their 15th annual food packaging event at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on Oct. 21.

The community of over 500 volunteers packaged 243,800 meals, breaking the previous record set last year of 217,000 meals.

Fundraising began in June and continued through Oct. 21. A total of $26,157 went towards the purchase of nutritional bulk food items (oatmeal with sugar & cinnamon, and rice/beans) that were repackaged into smaller bags of eight meals each. Fourteen local food pantries, the Ascension Lutheran Church backpack program, and children all over the world were recipients this year.

The 8 a.m. shift had over 220 volunteers packaging, and the 10:30 a.m. shift saw 35 tables full of over 300 volunteers working diligently. In all, 570 organizers and volunteers packaged the 243,800 meals bringing the total of meals packaged to date to 2,356,833.

“Thank you to all who participated, including sponsors, churches, many students, families, individuals, many District 27C2 Lions Clubs, and our area businesses,” Lions Member Laura Bertch shared. “Looking forward to next year. Can we reach our new goal of 300,000 meals and hit a record 2,500,000 meals? Together We Can!”

