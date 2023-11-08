UWSP women’s volleyball falls to Eau Claire 3-1 in first round of WIAC tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - #4 UW-Stevens Point women’s volleyball season has come to a close by the hands of #5 UW-Eau Claire, losing 3-1 in the first round of the WIAC tournament.

The Blugolds took home the first set (25-20) followed by the Pointers flipping the script and winning set two (25-20). But that was all UWSP could take home, with Eau Claire winning two-straight sets (27-25, 25-22) to seal the deal. UWSP’s Ashley Kopp, Grace Michalske, and Lauren Shaw each ended with a double-double despite the loss.

The Pointers anticipate the D-3 NCAA Selection Show on Mon. Nov. 13 at 1 PM, to find out if their season will continue. Meanwhile, Eau Claire will take on #1 UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC tournament semi-finals on Thursday, Nov. 9th, at 7 PM.

