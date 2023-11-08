News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

UWSP women’s volleyball falls to Eau Claire 3-1 in first round of WIAC tournament

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - #4 UW-Stevens Point women’s volleyball season has come to a close by the hands of #5 UW-Eau Claire, losing 3-1 in the first round of the WIAC tournament.

The Blugolds took home the first set (25-20) followed by the Pointers flipping the script and winning set two (25-20). But that was all UWSP could take home, with Eau Claire winning two-straight sets (27-25, 25-22) to seal the deal. UWSP’s Ashley Kopp, Grace Michalske, and Lauren Shaw each ended with a double-double despite the loss.

The Pointers anticipate the D-3 NCAA Selection Show on Mon. Nov. 13 at 1 PM, to find out if their season will continue. Meanwhile, Eau Claire will take on #1 UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC tournament semi-finals on Thursday, Nov. 9th, at 7 PM.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs
Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point vs UW-Eau Claire
UW-Stevens Point vs UW-Eau Claire
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Hello, My Name Is: Charlie Vater
Hello, My Name Is: Charlie Vater
Iola-Scandinavia's Charlie Vater crosses the finish line after winning the 2023 Boys Division 3...
Hello, My Name Is: Charlie Vater