News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Universities of Wisconsin sees first increase in fall enrollment since 2014

Universities of Wisconsin
Universities of Wisconsin(UW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin grew by more than 1,700 students this fall to 162,528, according to official 10-day enrollment figures announced on Wednesday.

The enrollment represents the first increase since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782.

“These enrollment numbers are encouraging as we seek to increase the number of graduates in all corners of the state,” said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. “The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students.”

The enrollment from the 10-day count is up by 2% or more at six of 13 universities. New freshman enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin increased at 10 of 13 main university campuses. New freshman enrollment of Wisconsin residents is up 3.4% overall. Branch campus enrollment fell by 199 enrollments.

The 10-day enrollment figures for each university totaling 162,528 enrollees are:

  • UW-Eau Claire: 9,949
  • UW-Green Bay: 10,338
  • UW-La Crosse: 10,274
  • UW-Madison: 50,335
  • UW-Milwaukee: 22,703
  • UW Oshkosh: 13,778
  • UW-Parkside: 4,029
  • UW-Platteville: 6,700
  • UW-River Falls: 5,058
  • UW-Stevens Point: 8,184
  • UW-Stout: 6,938
  • UW-Superior: 2,720
  • UW-Whitewater: 11,522

The enrollment counts are the basis for figures that will be reported to the federal government, though some minor adjustments are still likely to be made.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

Check out how to incorporate ground beef into your Thanksgiving stuffing — and don’t forget...
Recipe: Wisconsin Beef Council is adding some beef to your turkey day menu
Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill
.
Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk
Hmong New Year celebration
Celebrating Wausau Hmong New Year