Universities of Wisconsin sees first increase in fall enrollment since 2014

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin grew by more than 1,700 students this fall to 162,528, according to official 10-day enrollment figures announced on Wednesday.

The enrollment represents the first increase since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782.

“These enrollment numbers are encouraging as we seek to increase the number of graduates in all corners of the state,” said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. “The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students.”

The enrollment from the 10-day count is up by 2% or more at six of 13 universities. New freshman enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin increased at 10 of 13 main university campuses. New freshman enrollment of Wisconsin residents is up 3.4% overall. Branch campus enrollment fell by 199 enrollments.

The 10-day enrollment figures for each university totaling 162,528 enrollees are:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,949

UW-Green Bay: 10,338

UW-La Crosse: 10,274

UW-Madison: 50,335

UW-Milwaukee: 22,703

UW Oshkosh: 13,778

UW-Parkside: 4,029

UW-Platteville: 6,700

UW-River Falls: 5,058

UW-Stevens Point: 8,184

UW-Stout: 6,938

UW-Superior: 2,720

UW-Whitewater: 11,522

The enrollment counts are the basis for figures that will be reported to the federal government, though some minor adjustments are still likely to be made.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.