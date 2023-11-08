United Way of Marathon County introduces mobile closet

News and First Alert Weather App
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Numbers from the United Way show that 42% of people in Marathon County are living below the poverty line.

The poverty line is defined as one person making less than $15,000 per year. That means those families are struggling to afford the basic needs of housing, food, and even clothes. So, the United Way wants to help even more and is taking their services to the people.

The crew from Sun Printing in Wausau put the finishing touches on the 16-foot box truck this morning.

“Today, the truck is being wrapped. We can fill it with clothes and get ready for our first distribution,” said Carly Hanney, Director of Engagement for United Way of Marathon County.

The mobile project is a first for United Way of Marathon County. The donated clothes are brought in from the building’s ‘Community Closet’.

“To be able to reach the further edges of Marathon County with the truck means that people don’t have to think about the expense of gas to get here when we’re open,” said Hanney.

United Way says their donated clothes do tend to go away quickly, but when one rack empties, another full one comes in.

“Generally, we do well with winter clothing and toddler clothing, and that I assume is because those kiddos grow out of their clothing so quickly that it’s easy to pass them on when they’re done,” said Hanney.

While the donations keep growing, there is still a need for certain clothes.

“We are always in need of kids pants, especially in that elementary age range, when they wear through them before they can be donated,” Hanney said.

With the winter season nearing, families are going to be searching for clothes to keep them warm. They have also seen adult clothing go fast which is something they have not seen before.

“If people are able to get them here from us for free, we’re taking a big, you know item out of their household budget, which hopefully allows them to stretch their dollars further elsewhere,” said Hanney.

The United Way will head to Edgar Public Schools on Nov. 16 to kick off their mobile project. They want to give people an experience to browse as if they were in a store.

“We really value people having the opportunity to shop and feel a sense of dignity. So, picking out the items themselves, looking through the variety of what we’ve brought,” said Hanney.

The need for clothes is high especially during the winter. If you would like to donate visit their website here.

