Support Wausau youth skiers at Red Robin in Rib Mountain Thursday

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re planning to go out to eat on Thursday night, why not get a burger and some endless fries and support a good cause.

It is for the youth of the Wausau Nordic Ski Club. The ski club is an affordable way for your kids to take part in skiing if they would like, but it doesn’t happen on its own. The restaurant is letting the club come in on Thursday night and help serve guests and greet them. The ski club allows kids as young as the age of four to learn how to ski. The funds from the fundraiser will help them be able to keep providing the proper equipment to allow everyone a chance to ski. The club web administrator says that is the mission.

“Fundraising helps us to do that by providing the skis and equipment we need. And it’s not just a one-year thing, but that investment is going to last for years and to help us to grow our reach and make more people available and able to enjoy that outdoor activity”, said Jessica Schaefer, Web Administrator at Wausau Nordic Ski Club.

She says the only thing you need to provide your child is their boots. Their activities will start in January. They have three main teams and a Striders team for younger children.

Lily Schaefer says she got into skiing when she moved to the Wausau area. It’s when her neighbors mentioned the club to her mom, that she became interested in the sport. It wasn’t long until Lily joined the club, and started to learn how to ski. She has been skiing for 1.5 years now. She says she fell in love and wanted to race competitively. The club allows every youth who wants the opportunity to come and participate.

“It’s really important that the whole community can have something they can go do together, and that we show kids and youth that everyone can do this. They don’t have to be rich to go have a good time and learn something,” said Lily Schaefer, Wausau Nordic Club Youth Skier.

If you want to take part in the fundraiser, it is happening tomorrow from opening to close at the Rib Mountain location. Red Robin is donating 20% of the proceeds from the day to the Wausau Nordic Ski Club. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and stays open until 10pm. Online orders will also count as long as you use the Red Robin website or app. Delivery sites like Door Dash and Grub Hub do not count. If you want to meet some of the skiers, they will be at the restaurant from 4:30-7:30 Thursday evening.

