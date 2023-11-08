Recipe: Wisconsin Beef Council is adding some beef to your turkey day menu

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Don’t take away from “Turkey” Day, but by all means, add some fun flavor to your appetizers and side dishes. Check out how to incorporate ground beef into your Thanksgiving stuffing — and don’t forget about the appetizers!

Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven for 30 to 40 minutes until heated through. Cook’s Tip: For drier stuffing, bake covered for 30 to 40 minutes, then bake uncovered for 10 to 15 minutes until the top of the stuffing is crisp.

Preheat oven to 350°F. In the same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot. Add leeks, cook, and stir for 5 minutes. Add leeks to the beef mixture. Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining 1 teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beef mixture. Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.

Combine Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and crushed red pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove beef mixture from skillet with a slotted spoon into a large bowl; set aside.

Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add broccoli slaw, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry for 5 to 7 minutes or until slaw is crisp-tender. Transfer to a large bowl; cool to room temperature. Add Ground Beef and soy sauce; mix lightly but thoroughly.



Spoon 1 tablespoon beef mixture in the center of 1 wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wonton wrappers covered with a clean, damp kitchen towel to prevent them from drying out.) Moisten the edges of the wonton wrapper with water. Bring four corners of the wrapper up and overfill, forming a pyramid shape and pinching edges together to seal. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers and filling to form 48 dumplings. Cook’s Tip: Dumplings can also be shaped into triangles and rectangles by folding wonton wrappers in half over beef mixture, sealing edges as directed in step two.

Spray the steamer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Place as many dumplings into a steamer basket that will fit without touching each other, about 10 to 12. Place basket over 1-inch boiling water (water should not touch the bottom of the basket.) Cover tightly; reduce heat. Steam for 6 to 7 minutes. Carefully remove the dumplings from the serving plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining dumplings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.