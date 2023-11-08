News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

(KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the one in eight women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

Early screenings that detect lung cancer can be life-saving
UW Health encourages screenings during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November
DNR releases results from statewide PFAS sampling in private wells
CDC reports e-cigarette use down among high school students in 2023
A medical linear accelerator tailors high-energy X-rays or electrons to match the contours of a...
Weston Marshfield Clinic to start using new state-of-the-art cancer treatment machine in Dec.