Packers to wear 50s throwback uniforms against Chargers on Nov. 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will once again wear their 50s Classic Uniforms for their next home game at Lambeau Field for the Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The 50s Classic Uniform is inspired by the team’s uniforms from 1950-1953, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes, matching green pants with gold stripes, and green socks.

While the early 1950s were not a particularly successful time for the Packers on the field, it was the dawn of an extraordinarily eventful decade off the field, a decade that began with the departure of the team’s founder Curly Lambeau and ended with the arrival of Vince Lombardi. In the 1950s, the NFL was growing quickly and gaining nationwide interest through television exposure. The Packers organization was at a turning point and a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times.

A variety of items from the 50s Classic Collection including hats, mugs, jerseys, and sweatshirts are available for fans to purchase at the Packers Pro Shop, both in-store and online here.

The NFL’s third jersey program permits teams to have a third jersey that they can wear for up to three games per season (no more than two home games) over five years. The 50s Classic Uniform is in its third season, debuting in 2021.

Additional gameday features this season include when the Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 on Dec. 3, the My Cause, My Cleats campaign will be highlighted to bring attention to causes Packers players are passionate about. During Week 15, the Packers-Buccaneers contest will serve as the Inspire Change Game, which will honor an award recipient for their community efforts during pregame. In January, during the Packers-Bears matchup, the team will celebrate the annual Fan Appreciation Game.

