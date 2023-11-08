News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

Food for Kidz
Volunteers package over 243K meals at Lakeland Union High School for families in need
This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak...
13-year-old critically injured Shawano County ATV rollover crash
Mary Terry was charged Tuesday for the Oct. 19 death of Donald Britten, Jr. and remains in jail...
Forest Co. woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk