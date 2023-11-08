News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Meeting discusses Code of Conduct complaints filed in Portage County

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Portage County are raising concerns against a county supervisor saying he has violated a number of conduct provisions.

Members of the environment group, ‘Portage County for Clean Water’ said David Peterson the chair of the Land and Water Conservation Committee has violated a number of conduct provisions.

A meeting was held at the Portage County Annex on Tuesday to address those concerns.

According to a press release, ‘Portage County for Clean Water’ accused Peterson of staff harassment and misinformation between June 2022 and September 2023.

Ray Reser who lives in Portage County was part of a packed conference room for Tuesday’s code of conduct hearing. “We would like to see those taken seriously we don’t want to see those brushed under the rug, we don’t want to see them dismissed,” said Reser.

George Kraft is a Professor Emeritus on Water Resources at the UW-Extension in Stevens Point.

Among the highlighted complaints is from September 5th. That’s when Kraft said wasn’t allowed to speak and was told he would be removed during a land and water conservation committee meeting.

“He yelled at me understand, I asked for clarification he threatened to throw me out and threatened to call the police,” said Kraft.

Others said there is very little public trust in the current leadership.

“It’s time for Portage County to really start dealing with some of these issues we want responsible government,” said Reser.

Peterson wouldn’t talk to NewsChannel 7 on camera about the accusation or meeting but he did speak briefly on his behalf at the meeting.

“I need more time to allow to address these false accusations”, said Supervisor David Peterson.

After Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made on the Code of Conduct matter against Peterson. However, the next meeting is scheduled for December 5th to further discuss these code of conduct complaints.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs
Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire's Mya Cinnamo (#4) with a spike attempt in set one of a tournament match vs....
UWSP women’s volleyball falls to Eau Claire 3-1 in first round of WIAC tournament
Code of Conduct complaints filed
Code of Conduct complaints filed
Judge orders election re-do after invalid ballots
Judge orders election re-do after invalid ballots
Next week Tuesday, voters in the town of Presque Isle will head to the polls for a re-do of the...
Mistakes cause Vilas Co. judge to order election re-do Nov. 14 for Presque Isle town chair