Meeting discusses Code of Conduct complaints filed in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Portage County are raising concerns against a county supervisor saying he has violated a number of conduct provisions.

Members of the environment group, ‘Portage County for Clean Water’ said David Peterson the chair of the Land and Water Conservation Committee has violated a number of conduct provisions.

A meeting was held at the Portage County Annex on Tuesday to address those concerns.

According to a press release, ‘Portage County for Clean Water’ accused Peterson of staff harassment and misinformation between June 2022 and September 2023.

Ray Reser who lives in Portage County was part of a packed conference room for Tuesday’s code of conduct hearing. “We would like to see those taken seriously we don’t want to see those brushed under the rug, we don’t want to see them dismissed,” said Reser.

George Kraft is a Professor Emeritus on Water Resources at the UW-Extension in Stevens Point.

Among the highlighted complaints is from September 5th. That’s when Kraft said wasn’t allowed to speak and was told he would be removed during a land and water conservation committee meeting.

“He yelled at me understand, I asked for clarification he threatened to throw me out and threatened to call the police,” said Kraft.

Others said there is very little public trust in the current leadership.

“It’s time for Portage County to really start dealing with some of these issues we want responsible government,” said Reser.

Peterson wouldn’t talk to NewsChannel 7 on camera about the accusation or meeting but he did speak briefly on his behalf at the meeting.

“I need more time to allow to address these false accusations”, said Supervisor David Peterson.

After Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made on the Code of Conduct matter against Peterson. However, the next meeting is scheduled for December 5th to further discuss these code of conduct complaints.

