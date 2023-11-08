News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds Biden leads Trump by two points, trails DeSantis and Haley

Marquette Law Poll
Marquette Law Poll(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Democratic President Joe Biden is the choice of 50% and former Republican President Donald Trump the choice of 48% of registered voters in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup looking to the November 2024 election for president.

However, Biden trails Republican candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in hypothetical matchups. DeSantis receives 50% to Biden’s 48%, while Haley holds a larger lead, 53% to Biden’s 44%. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked to choose one of the candidates.

Table 1: Vote for Biden or Trump

Party IDDonald TrumpJoe BidenHaven’t decided/Neither
Total48501
Republican88101
Independent47474
Democrat6940

In the Biden-DeSantis matchup in Table 2, Republicans back DeSantis more strongly than they do Trump, while independents support DeSantis over Biden. Democratic support for Biden is little changed.

Table 2: Vote for Biden or DeSantis

Party IDRon DeSantisJoe BidenHaven’t decided
Total50481
Republican9172
Independent58375
Democrat5940

Haley runs especially well against Biden in this survey, as shown in Table 3, winning a larger share of Republicans than DeSantis or Trump and matching DeSantis’ share of independent votes. She also wins 8% of Democratic voters, a larger share than does DeSantis or Trump.

Table 3: Vote for Biden or Haley

Party IDNikki HaleyJoe BidenHaven’t decided
Total53443
Republican9442
Independent583111
Democrat8901

This Marquette Law School Poll was conducted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, interviewing 908 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. The sample includes 402 Republicans and independents who lean Republican and were asked about their preferences in the Republican presidential primary, with a margin of error of +/-6.8 percentage points.

Haley’s strong showing comes despite her being the least well-known of the four candidates included in this poll. Among all registered voters — Biden, Trump, DeSantis, and Haley are seen more unfavorably than favorably. Trump has the highest net unfavorable opinion (favorable views minus unfavorable views), followed by Biden, DeSantis, and Haley, who is only slightly net negative. Haley has the highest percentage who say they haven’t heard enough about her or don’t know how they feel about her.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

Dwindling GOP field takes the debate stage in Miami Wednesday
Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump
Next week Tuesday, voters in the town of Presque Isle will head to the polls for a re-do of the...
Mistakes cause Vilas Co. judge to order election re-do Nov. 14 for Presque Isle town chair
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump will file for New Hampshire presidential primary in person ahead of campaign rally
US Capitol
Americans’ faith in institutions has been sliding for years. The chaos in Congress isn’t helping