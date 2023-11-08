Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds Biden leads Trump by two points, trails DeSantis and Haley

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Democratic President Joe Biden is the choice of 50% and former Republican President Donald Trump the choice of 48% of registered voters in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup looking to the November 2024 election for president.

However, Biden trails Republican candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in hypothetical matchups. DeSantis receives 50% to Biden’s 48%, while Haley holds a larger lead, 53% to Biden’s 44%. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked to choose one of the candidates.

Table 1: Vote for Biden or Trump

Party ID Donald Trump Joe Biden Haven’t decided/Neither Total 48 50 1 Republican 88 10 1 Independent 47 47 4 Democrat 6 94 0

In the Biden-DeSantis matchup in Table 2, Republicans back DeSantis more strongly than they do Trump, while independents support DeSantis over Biden. Democratic support for Biden is little changed.

Table 2: Vote for Biden or DeSantis

Party ID Ron DeSantis Joe Biden Haven’t decided Total 50 48 1 Republican 91 7 2 Independent 58 37 5 Democrat 5 94 0

Haley runs especially well against Biden in this survey, as shown in Table 3, winning a larger share of Republicans than DeSantis or Trump and matching DeSantis’ share of independent votes. She also wins 8% of Democratic voters, a larger share than does DeSantis or Trump.

Table 3: Vote for Biden or Haley

Party ID Nikki Haley Joe Biden Haven’t decided Total 53 44 3 Republican 94 4 2 Independent 58 31 11 Democrat 8 90 1

This Marquette Law School Poll was conducted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, interviewing 908 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. The sample includes 402 Republicans and independents who lean Republican and were asked about their preferences in the Republican presidential primary, with a margin of error of +/-6.8 percentage points.

Haley’s strong showing comes despite her being the least well-known of the four candidates included in this poll. Among all registered voters — Biden, Trump, DeSantis, and Haley are seen more unfavorably than favorably. Trump has the highest net unfavorable opinion (favorable views minus unfavorable views), followed by Biden, DeSantis, and Haley, who is only slightly net negative. Haley has the highest percentage who say they haven’t heard enough about her or don’t know how they feel about her.

