News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Man accused of imprisoning 5-year-old girl in secret closet

An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet. (Tontitown Police via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONTITOWN, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services went to Thompson’s house last Wednesday to take custody of the 5-year-old girl, but he said she wasn’t there. Police were called to assist.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and...
John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

When officers went inside, Thompson reportedly led them to where the child was concealed inside a closet covered by a board nailed to the wall.

Body camera footage released by police shows the girl being removed from the secret area.

Officials say the girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation. She is now in the care of DHS.

Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a...
Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

Police arrested Thompson the next day.

Authorities have not said what Thompson’s relationship to the child is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

Librarian Brooky Parks is shown outside the library on the campus of the University of Denver...
Librarians turn to civil rights agency to oppose book bans and their firings
Light rain accumulations Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Scattered precipitation Wednesday, extra windy Thursday
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Thousands flee north Gaza on foot as desperation grows over dwindling supplies and Israeli advance