First Alert Weather: Scattered precipitation Wednesday, extra windy Thursday

Light rain through early afternoon Wednesday. High winds return Thursday. A warming trend arrives next week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered precipitation moves across the Badger State early Wednesday. Most seeing scattered rain, but for some northern counties seeing a mix of rain and snow. As temperatures warm above freezing, expect on and off scattered rain through the early afternoon. A mix of rain and snow, in addition to some freezing rain falling in portions of the Northwoods Wednesday morning as low temperatures sit near freezing point. Some slippery roads expected for those up north, but as temperatures warm above freezing after sunrise, plan for precipitation to switchover to rain.

Scattered rain on and off Wednesday morning
Scattered rain on and off Wednesday morning(WSAW)

Scattered rain expected to fall over North Central Wisconsin through the early afternoon hours. Rain will be on and off. Rain accumulations will be minor and light, up to a tenth of an inch. Afternoon highs similar to the past few days, near 40. Some breezy winds for the start of the day, up to 20 mph during the morning, but turning calmer by the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain begins to clear into Wednesday afternoon
Scattered rain begins to clear into Wednesday afternoon(WSAW)
Light rain accumulations Wednesday
Light rain accumulations Wednesday(WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday. However, high winds return. Western gusts between 30-35 mph. High temperatures still sitting near 40, but gusty winds will make it feel colder.

High winds arrive Thursday. West gusts around 30-35 mph.
High winds arrive Thursday. West gusts around 30-35 mph.(WSAW)

Friday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, as highs dip into the 30s. Some snowflakes could fall north of HWY 29 during the morning hours.

Snowflakes could fall in parts of North Central Wisconsin Friday
Snowflakes could fall in parts of North Central Wisconsin Friday(WSAW)
Warming temperatures over the weekend, near normal
Warming temperatures over the weekend, near normal(WSAW)

Near normal and average for the weekend ahead. Veteran’s Day Saturday features sunshine and highs near 40. Dry and sunny weather should continue through Sunday, highs slightly milder in the mid-40s. A warming trend looks to be on tap for us heading into next week. High temperatures will try to warm in the 50s.

A warming trend next week where temperatures jump to the 50s
A warming trend next week where temperatures jump to the 50s(WSAW)

Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

