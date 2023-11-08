Celebrating Wausau Hmong New Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s a chance to celebrate the Hmong New Year right here in our area. Event Organizers Chang Yang and Sheng Khang joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share more about the upcoming Wausau Area Hmong New Year celebration. Attendees can expect fun, performances and Hmong traditional food at this year’s event.

The Hmong New Year celebration is happening Nov. 11-12 at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. Cost is $5 for day admission and $15 for night admission. People ages 65+ or 5 years and younger are able to attend for free.

