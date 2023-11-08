Artist from UWSP brightens up the windows at Tundraland Home Improvements

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful now thanks to Tundraland Home Improvements which announced its next student artist as a part of the all-new Stevens Point Student Art Series.

Tundraland brought in Natalie Schreader, a freshman majoring in conservation and community planning, to paint a mural in its window on Wednesday at the Tundraland Wausau showroom.

“I am beyond thrilled to be chosen to participate in this student art series, creating art in front of an audience is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Schreader said. “As a student, I often feel like my work is seen only by my peers and professors. I cannot wait to connect with our community through my love for painting and showcase my art to a broader audience.”

“At Tundraland, we understand the powerful role that art can play in creating social change. We believe that success isn’t measured by profits but by the positive impact that we can make in our local communities and around the world,” said Amy Zimmerman, chief marketing officer at Tundraland Home Improvements. “We are thrilled to continue to provide a platform for young artists and cannot wait to witness the community come together in support of this talented painter and her noble cause.”

Schreader is the fourth artist to be featured in the Tundraland Student Art Series. Each month, from now until the end of 2023, a new student from UWSP is chosen to decorate the window at Tundraland’s showroom in Wausau. Then, for every person who posts a picture in front of the window to social media and tags Tundraland Home Improvements, the company will donate $10 per post, up to $500, to a charity of the UWSP art student’s choosing.

“I chose to donate to 350 because it’s an organization fighting against climate change and working towards a healthier and safer world for all, something I am very passionate about,” Schreader said.

350 is an organization that works on grassroots campaigns across the globe, By leveraging the power that comes from individuals working together, this organization aims to dismantle the influence and infrastructure of the fossil fuel industry and to power up clean systems rooted in justice.

“I like that this organization uses powerful grassroots organizing efforts and innovative campaigns that raise awareness to encourage everyone to reduce their carbon footprints. I support them because I feel that they are making a real impact against climate change and ensuring that we leave a healthy planet for generations to come.”

Patrick Dunigan from Tundraland Home Improvements shared, “We pride ourselves on backing these causes, these artists — because take five minutes of your day, see the showroom, take a picture, and know that you’re donating to a worthy cause.”

