News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when his ATV rolled over on him Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak Rd., near Wittenberg, just after 4:30. Deputies and paramedics found the boy unconscious and he wasn’t responding.

He was taken to a hospital in Marshfield. The sheriff’s office doesn’t have an update on his conditions.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which is helping to investigate the crash, shows the boy was riding in a field when the ATV rolled and pinned him. No one witnessed the crash, and it’s not clear how long he was lying there before it was discovered.

The Wittenberg School District will have resources available for students and staff after being told of the news.

The sheriff’s office, the DNR, Wittenberg Ambulance, and SAFER EMS of Marathon County all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Latest News

.
Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk
Hmong New Year celebration
Celebrating Wausau Hmong New Year
If you want to meet the youth skiers, they will be at Red Robin from 4:30-7:30 Thursday evening.
Support Wausau youth skiers at Red Robin in Rib Mountain Thursday
Why the Wausau Nordic Ski Club is Special to Lily Shaffer - 11.08.2023